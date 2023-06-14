Paso Robles welcomes representatives from World Bank, Turkey

Officials visit J. Lohr Winery to discuss water management

– Paso Robles recently welcomed a delegation from the American Water Works Association that included engineers visiting from Turkey and representatives of the World Bank, according to the most recent edition of the City of Paso Robles Economic Newsletter.

The purpose of the visit was for the delegation to learn more about how Paso Robles is managing local water resources and planning for future sustainable growth.

The visit to Paso Robles was hosted at the J. Lohr Winery where the winery’s state-of-the-art water system was presented by Jerry Lohr. City and county staff presented detailed information on Paso Robles’ water reclamation and agricultural reuse programs. Specific topics covered included financing of the recycled water facilities and regulatory standards.

