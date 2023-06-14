Paso Robles News|Wednesday, June 14, 2023
You are here: Home » Wine » Paso Robles welcomes representatives from World Bank, Turkey
  • Follow Us!

Paso Robles welcomes representatives from World Bank, Turkey 

Posted: 6:42 am, June 14, 2023 by News Staff
talking to world bank, turkish officials

Recycled Water Manager for the City of Paso Robles Matt Thompson presenting to the delegation.

Officials visit J. Lohr Winery to discuss water management

– Paso Robles recently welcomed a delegation from the American Water Works Association that included engineers visiting from Turkey and representatives of the World Bank, according to the most recent edition of the City of Paso Robles Economic Newsletter.

The purpose of the visit was for the delegation to learn more about how Paso Robles is managing local water resources and planning for future sustainable growth.

The visit to Paso Robles was hosted at the J. Lohr Winery where the winery’s state-of-the-art water system was presented by Jerry Lohr. City and county staff presented detailed information on Paso Robles’ water reclamation and agricultural reuse programs. Specific topics covered included financing of the recycled water facilities and regulatory standards.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Wine
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.