World Trade Center memorial ceremony planned this morning in SLO

– Members of the San Luis Obispo community are invited to attend an annual Day of Remembrance ceremony today from 8-9:30 a.m. Hosted by the City of San Luis Obispo Fire and San Luis Obispo Police departments, this year’s ceremony will include:

Posting of colors from the city’s honor guard

A bell ceremony

Bagpipes

Reflections on “strength,” presented by American Legion writing contest winners from San Luis Obispo High School

It’s been 22 years since terrorists hijacked four planes and launched the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history, killing roughly 3,000 people on American soil. Among those who died that day were 403 fire and law enforcement personnel who responded to the tragedy.

The memorial, designed by artist Kathleen Caricof, pays tribute to these emergency workers with 403 metal posts embedded in an arc. Dedicated in 2015, it also features a 1,500-pound steel beam from the World Trade Center.

Parking for the ceremony is limited; community members are encouraged to walk, bike, or carpool.

Road closures around the ceremony will be in effect from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Community members should plan travel times accordingly.

Road closures:

Northbound Santa Barbara Ave. between Broad St. and Roundhouse St.

Eastbound Roundhouse St. between Santa Barbara Ave. and Emily St.

Share To Social Media