Wrestling team secures second place at competition

A total of 43 teams participated

– In the 60th annual Jim Root Memorial wrestling competition last weekend, the Paso Robles High School Boys Wrestling team secured 2nd place as a team among 43 participating teams.

The Bearcats showcased their prowess with three finalists: Dominic Marquez at 128 lbs, Josh Willis at 150 lbs, and Saul Bautista at 215 lbs. Josh and Saul both secured 2nd place, while Dominic Marquez emerged victorious in the tournament by defeating Amir Khanjan from Westview Oregon.

Other notable achievements included Gabriel Martinez earning 3rd place at 106 lbs, Logan Camack securing 4th place at 113 lbs, Leo Valencia finishing 6th at 138 lbs, Brandon England claiming 3rd place at 144 lbs, and Cruz Lazzaroni-Tomayo securing 5th place at 190 lbs.

Currently, the boys wrestling team, encompassing JV and varsity, maintains an undefeated record in the league with a 5-0 standing, having triumphed over Morro Bay, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Atascadero, and Arroyo Grande.

Looking ahead, the Bearcats are set to host rival Righetti in the final meet of the season on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to determine league champions. The JV match begins at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 6 p.m.

-Information and photos sent by Coach Nate Ybarra

Share To Social Media