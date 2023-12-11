Wrestling team earns third place at tournament

– The Paso Robles High School wrestling earned third place at the Camarillo 10 Way. This tournament was a dual meet tournament. The team wrestled Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, San Fernando, El Camino, Nordoff, Ayala, Birmingham, Cleveland, Agoura, and Elsinore.

The MVP for the weekend was Saul Bautista. Saul bumped up in weight and wrestled at the 215 weight class. His overall record was nine and one, and him bumping up and competing at a higher weight class really solidified our team to compete and place third.

Logan Camack, Dominic Marquez both were undefeated in the tournament with a record of 10 and 0. Saul had a record of nine wins and one loss. Caleb Kowski had a record of eight and two and Luke Ciccarelli also had a record of eight wins and two losses.

Every wrestler on the team this weekend did their job and once some impressive matches. Octavio Martinez, Jaimon Montes, Gabriel Martinez, Pedro Coronado, Nick Kampa, Brock Williams, Cruz Lazzaroni-Tomayo, Jaimon Monte, Josh Willis, and Leo Valencia. Next weekend the team travels to the Zinkin Classic at Buchanan high school, which is the top tournament on the West Coast next to the Doc Buchanan Tournament.

This Wednesday the team will also compete at Morro Bay high school in a dual match at 6 p.m.

-From Coach Nate Ybarra

