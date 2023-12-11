Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 12, 2023
You are here: Home » Sports » Wrestling team earns third place at tournament
  • Follow Us!

Wrestling team earns third place at tournament 

Posted: 7:35 am, December 11, 2023 by News Staff

Wrestling team earns third place at tournament

– The Paso Robles High School wrestling earned third place at the Camarillo 10 Way. This tournament was a dual meet tournament. The team wrestled Thousand Oaks, Camarillo, San Fernando, El Camino, Nordoff, Ayala, Birmingham, Cleveland, Agoura, and Elsinore.

The MVP for the weekend was Saul Bautista. Saul bumped up in weight and wrestled at the 215 weight class. His overall record was nine and one, and him bumping up and competing at a higher weight class really solidified our team to compete and place third.

Jaimon Montes

Jaimon Montes.

Logan Camack, Dominic Marquez both were undefeated in the tournament with a record of 10 and 0. Saul had a record of nine wins and one loss. Caleb Kowski had a record of eight and two and Luke Ciccarelli also had a record of eight wins and two losses.

Logan Camack wrestling

Logan Camack.

Every wrestler on the team this weekend did their job and once some impressive matches. Octavio Martinez, Jaimon Montes, Gabriel Martinez, Pedro Coronado, Nick Kampa, Brock Williams, Cruz Lazzaroni-Tomayo, Jaimon Monte, Josh Willis, and Leo Valencia. Next weekend the team travels to the Zinkin Classic at Buchanan high school, which is the top tournament on the West Coast next to the Doc Buchanan Tournament.

Saul Bautista wrestling

Saul Bautista.

This Wednesday the team will also compete at Morro Bay high school in a dual match at 6 p.m.

-From Coach Nate Ybarra

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Sports, Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.