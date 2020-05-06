Writers wanted for local news and features in Paso Robles

Access Publishing, owner and operator of the Paso Robles Daily News, is looking for local writers who would like to write news and press releases and be published in this newspaper. Paso Robles Daily News was recently ranked the No. 1 local news source by Feedspot, an international news aggregator.

“With the COVID-19 crisis upon us, we have experienced increasing demand for local news,” says publisher Scott Brennan. “Thanks to continued support from advertisers and new advertisers looking to reach our community at this time, we are in a position to expand our local coverage even more,” he said

Here are examples of articles sought:

Breaking news in North County

Local features on people and places

Businesses adapting to COVID-19

Current event coverage

Sports coverage

Reports from political meetings

Stories not being covered anywhere else

Press releases for local companies

If a candidate writes well, no previous experience is needed. “We are looking for writers who can start with the most important facts first and move down to less important ones,” says Brennan. “Be sure you have covered the who, what, where, when, and why. Include contact information for any person or company mentioned or quoted, so we may confirm with them.” Desired stories are typically at least 400 words and need to include a photo.

The company strives to follow the Associated Press style guidelines in writing. Contributed stories need to be 100-percent original and cannot be copied from press releases or online content.

The Paso Robles Daily News is a community effort with more than a dozen current contributors, reporters, and editors. “Come join our team,” Brennan says. “Our goal is to continue to be the most comprehensive online Paso Robles source with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports.”

Correspondents and assignment writers are paid per article. Full and part-time writing positions are also available.

To apply for an assignment or position, please reply with the following:

Your name and address

Your local phone number

Summary of your experience

Resume, if applying for a position

Links to your writing, if any

Suggest a couple of local story ideas

Email publisher Scott Brennan to apply and request more information, scott@accesspublishing.com.

