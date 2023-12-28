Wrong-way driver arrested after Highway 101 crash

One person injured; drug use reportedly suspected as factor in crash

– A San Luis Obispo man, identified as 47-year-old Ryan Johnson, was arrested following a wrong-way crash on Highway 101 that resulted in major injuries to one person and minor injuries to another on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident, which involved three vehicles, occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Broad Street, causing disruptions to traffic in San Luis Obispo.

Johnson, driving northbound in the southbound lanes near Broad Street, reportedly collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by Pamela Mays, 78, of Pismo Beach. Mays’ car spun and came to rest blocking the southbound outside lane. Johnson’s car also spun, then hit the front of a Ram 3500 truck being driven by 38-year-old Abram Ramirez, of Guadalupe. Ramirez’s vehicle was disabled and stuck in the southbound inside lane. Johnson’s vehicle collided with the guardrail bordering the lanes, where it finally came to a rest.

Johnson then reportedly exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot before being detained. The CHP arrested Johnson on charges of hit and run and driving under the influence, both considered felonies, according to multiple reports.

Mays and Johnson were both taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center — Mays with major injuries and Johnson with minor, reports say.

The CHP reportedly suspects drug use played a role in the collision.

Authorities urge anyone with information or who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Clissold at (805) 594-8700.

