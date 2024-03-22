Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI, other charges

Manuel Francisco Ortiz, 19, of Paso Robles, arrested early Friday morning

– California Highway Patrol officers arrested Manuel Francisco Ortiz, a 19-year-old man from Paso Robles, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he drove the wrong way on U.S. 101 in San Luis Obispo County early Friday morning, according to a press release from CHP.

The incident began around 3:17 a.m. when the CHP San Luis Obispo Communications Center received 911 calls about a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 101 from the San Miguel area. A civilian witness provided updates to law enforcement via 911.

CHP officers from the Templeton area spotted the vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 101 north of Stockdale Road. Officers attempted to get the driver’s attention with lights, sirens and patrol vehicle placement, but the driver failed to respond.

As the driver continued going the wrong way, CHP officers used a patrol vehicle to implement a legal intervention and force the vehicle to stop. Both the driver and a passenger were detained.

The driver, identified as Manuel Francisco Ortiz, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and booked for violations of 23152(a) VC (DUI alcohol), 23152(b) VC (DUI alcohol with a blood alcohol content at or above 0.08%), 12500(a) VC (driving unlicensed), and 21651(b) VC (driving wrong way on a divided highway). His bail was set at $7,500.

Deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office also assisted CHP with the incident.

