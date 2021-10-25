Wrong way driver reported on Highway 1 in Morro Bay

Officers determined the driver was possibly having a mental health episode and was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation

– On Saturday, at 3:55 a.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on Hwy 1 in Morro Bay when they reported to county dispatch a wrong way driver traveling south bound at approximately 45 miles per hour, in the north bound lanes of Hwy 1. Deputies reported the vehicle was failing to yield while continuing to travel the wrong direction on Hwy 1.

Morro Bay Police Officers responded to the area to assist SLO County Sheriff’s Deputies. A MBPD officer entered north bound Hwy 1 at South Bay Blvd in an attempt to stop the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction toward oncoming traffic. The officer used an intervention technique, placing his vehicle in the path of the oncoming car to stop the driver and the vehicle from continuing and potentially injuring others. The intervention was successful, and officers were able to stop the vehicle and made contact with the driver.

Officers determined the driver was possibly having a mental health episode and was transported to a local area hospital for evaluation. No injuries were sustained to the driver or officers. The investigation into this incident is ongoing including evaluation of charges on the driver.

