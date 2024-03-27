Report: WWII Navy nurse celebrates 105th birthday

Alice Darrow was born in Paso Robles in 1919

– Alice Darrow, a former Navy nurse, was honored for her love of life and patriotic commitment to our country as one of the last living links to Pearl Harbor when she celebrated her 105th birthday in Danville, California, surrounded by family, friends, and community members, according to a report by Daily Nurse.

Darrow was born in 1919 in Paso Robles and enrolled in nursing school after finishing high school. She then served as a Navy nurse and worked at Peralta Hospital in Oakland when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. She is considered among the last of the “greatest generations in American history.”

Darrow was named the Daily Nurse’s “Nurse of the Week.”

Click here to view the full story at Daily Nurse.

