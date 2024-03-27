Paso Robles News|Wednesday, March 27, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Report: WWII Navy nurse celebrates 105th birthday
  • Follow Us!

Report: WWII Navy nurse celebrates 105th birthday 

Posted: 6:20 am, March 27, 2024 by News Staff
Alice Darrow

Photo from Daily Nurse

Alice Darrow was born in Paso Robles in 1919

– Alice Darrow, a former Navy nurse, was honored for her love of life and patriotic commitment to our country as one of the last living links to Pearl Harbor when she celebrated her 105th birthday in Danville, California, surrounded by family, friends, and community members, according to a report by Daily Nurse.

Darrow was born in 1919 in Paso Robles and enrolled in nursing school after finishing high school. She then served as a Navy nurse and worked at Peralta Hospital in Oakland when Pearl Harbor was attacked on Dec. 7, 1941. She is considered among the last of the “greatest generations in American history.”

Darrow was named the Daily Nurse’s “Nurse of the Week.”

Click here to view the full story at Daily Nurse.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.