Yachtley Crew coming to Vina Robles Ampitheatre

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Yachtley Crew, “The Titans of Soft Rock” will come to Vina Robles Amphitheatre, on Sept. 2. Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster, Friday, June 16, at 10 a.m.

Yachtley Crew has spent the past few years selling out shows across the U.S., performing online during the Covid-19 pandemic, and gathering a fan base of “Crewpies” that is unsurpassed. Having signed with legendary rock manager Andy Gould (Lionel Richie, Rob Zombie, Guns N’ Roses, Linkin Park, etc.), the band recently recorded their very first original song, “Sex On The Beach,” which was produced and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (Stevie Nicks, Steven Tyler, Keith Urban, Bruce Springsteen). The song debuted on the LA radio station 95.5 KLOS in April. Yachtley Crew added it to their recent live in-studio performance on the SiriusXM Radio Yacht Rock 311 show as the first-ever Yacht Rock band to perform at the station.

Yachtley Crew reels crowds in as the band performs timeless soft rock hits from Christopher Cross to Hall & Oates to Toto and more. The band brings specific elements of fun and showmanship to their performances while entertaining younger and older audience members alike.

