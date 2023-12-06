Yelp’s highest rated restaurants in Atascadero 

– With over 60 eateries located in Atascadero, visitors and locals have ranked the top 10 restaurants on Yelp over the years. Find below the highest ranked Atascadero restaurants according to Yelp.

Nogi Sushi Restaurant

Rating: 4.9 (88 reviews)

Address: 5810 Traffic Way

Opening days/hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sunday through Tuesday.

Highest review: “At Nogi we discovered the BEST sushi I have tasted in many years, while celebrating our wedding anniversary. The ambience was charming, and unique, the meal was exquisite (Bluefin & Yellowtail Toro, tuna, salmon, et al., all of which melted in the mouth, as well as delicious sashimi and truly excellent “standard” and specialty rolls, and ESPECIALLY delicious Tamago…which constituted our dessert as we could not physically eat another bite!). The hospitality at Nogi was absolute perfection. This clean, intimate, inviting establishment is run with care, positivity, and a clearly deep affection for the art of preparing and serving sushi, without even a hint of pretension. 10/10. The hype is real. If able, I will definitely be returning for omakase. (Note: the itamae seemed to have overheard that my wife was having a little trouble with the generously portioned nigiri and very helpfully cut the last few pieces just for her; the rest of the meal was served traditionally. So thoughtful!) Dine at Nogi. I suspect you will not be disappointed!” – Josh. F

Website: facebook.com/NogiSushiRestaurant

Ale’s Mexican Grill & Cafe

Rating: 4.8 (78 reviews)

Address: 9975 El Camino Real

Opening days/hours: Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highest review: “My friend and I ate lunch at Ale’s in Atascadero today. . The food was so delicious and I will tell you that this is in my opinion true authentic Mexican food. I highly recommend anyone in the area to stop in and have a meal at Ale’s . They serve breakfast lunch and dinner. We both thoroughly enjoyed our meal – shrimp cocktail, quezabirria tacos and the best cinnamon churros ever! It was so good. Their service is excellent and the restaurant has a good ambiance. Look forward to returning and trying out more of their meals. Thank you Ale’s!” – Lee V.

Website: alesgrilldeli.com

Malu’s Kitchen

Rating: 4.8 (37 reviews)

Address: 7905 Morro Road

Opening days/hours: Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed on Monday.

Highest review: “Don’t blink or you’ll miss it as you drive by Morro Road in Atascadero, CA. The staff is friendly and accommodating. This small business is locally owned and the owners are the ones that greet you. Support local businesses! I ordered the red Chilaquiles and OMG – they were delicious!! Flavorful and just spicy enough for my taste. I will definitely bring friends and family here in the future.” – Nora V.

Website: maluskitchen.com

Don Q Restaurant

Rating: 4.8 (305 reviews)

Address: 7600 El Camino Real, Ste 5

Opening days/hours: Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Sunday through Wednesday.

Highest review: “This little slice of heaven is small, inconspicuous and and truly off the beaten path but absolutely worth the trek!! Located just south of downtown Atascadero, Don Q’s is small but has some nice indoor and outdoor seating. We actually stopped here for dinner and there was a local classic car parade going on so we were able to grab a spot at their outside high top bar to watch the parade (absolutely perfect)! Our sever, Andrea, was so friendly, attentive and customer service oriented! We ordered the buffalo wings as an appetizer and my were they delicious. For entrees, we ordered their soup (which came highly recommended by our sever and did NOT disappoint) and then the Habana Steak and Shrimp with chorro beans and rice and the Chorro enchiladas. The food is soooo flavorful and delicious – the enchilada sauce was spicy, but not too spicy, and the meat was cooked to perfection. The Steak and Shrimp was also perfectly cooked and perfectly seasoned. We absolutely found one of our new favorite spots in North County! I can’t say enough good things about this place!” – Alex H.

Website: facebook.com/DonQRestaurantAtascadero

Suprema Meat Market

Rating: 4.7 (48 reviews)

Address: 8950 Montecito Ave

Opening days/hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Highest review: “Unique eatery & market. We have enjoyed our food immensely here. If I had to pick a favorite it would be the carne asada tacos….omg the marinade and tenderness!!!! However carnitas and chicken tacos are VERY tasty TOO. And something new to us: Quesabirria (“cheese birria”) (also called birria tacos[1] or red tacos[2]) is a Mexican dish comprising birria-style cooked beef folded into a tortilla with melted cheese and served with a side of broth…..(Wikipedia) VERY GOOD. So different. This is not your average food. It is over the top. AUTHENTIC. THE meat market and all fresh foods are BEAUTIFULLY displayed Customer service very very nice!!! What are you waiting for.” – Cathi F.

Website: supremameatmarket.com

Azteca Market

Rating: 4.7 (16 reviews)

Address: 7367 El Camino Real

Opening days/hours: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Highest review: “More like 20 stars. Awesome customer service. Good food and just GO. You won’t be Disappointed!” – Alison R.

Website: aztecamarketatascadero.com

Taqueria San Miguel & Carniceria

Rating: 4.6 (11 reviews)

Address: 8605 El Camino Real

Opening days/hours: Daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Highest review: “Swang by for a quick breakfast. The store is small but offers plenty. A good selection of breakfast items with good service. I ordered the 805, and was not disappointed. Packed with eggs, potatoes, bacon, refried beans, house-made guac, and cheese, I was a happy camper after my first bite. While I waited I looked over their full-service meat counter and other items they offer. The lunch menu also had a great number of options, and I am looking forward to visiting this shop again.” – Garrett R.

Website: yelp.com/biz/taqueria-san-miguel-and-carniceria-atascadero

Moe’s Pizza

Rating: 4.5 (28 reviews)

Address: 7339 El Camino Real

Opening days/hours: Saturday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Highest review: “Moe’s is absolutely incredible. We have been eating Moe’ food for the last 5 years between Atascadero and Paso. We cannot say enough positive things about Moe as a person and the manner in which he runs his business. We prefer Moe’s to many other establishments because of its quality, generosity of portions, options and of course customer service. Moe’s is the best for our money and we strongly encourage you to try his food. Thanks Moe for bringing incredible pizza and Mediterranean food to Atascadero.” – Manbar B.

Website: pizzamoes.com

Atascadero Bistro

Rating: 4.5 (143 reviews)

Address: 7425 El Camino Real Ste S

Opening days/hours: Tuesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Monday.

Highest review: “Another excellent breakfast! Best in town. This place is our go to for Sunday breakfast. Their lunch options are excellent as well. I highly recommend their burgers & other sandwiches. They have the best french fries, fresh potatoes not frozen & I’m pretty sure they fry them twice which is the secret to crispy fries on the outside, moist yummy softness on the inside. I also love that this is a locally owned business & they really put their hearts into it all.” – Donna H.

Website: atascaderobistro.com