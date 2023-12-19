Yelp’s highest rated restaurants in Templeton

– From fine dining to cozy dessert shops, Templeton has many different types of eateries open to the community. Find below the highest ranked Templeton restaurants according to Yelp.

La Chata Authentic Mexican Food

Rating: 4.8 (19 reviews)

Address: 628 S Main Street

Opening days/hours: Open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

Highest review: “Wow! In one sentence, you can taste and feel the love that goes into this food. This is a truly extraordinary and perfectly executed food experience. There are easily over 30 restaurants here in the North County, but this just shot straight up to #1. The Marinated Beef Quesabirrias are spectacular. The green and red salsas are like nothing I have ever tasted. The chicken taquitos come with this savory flavorful sauce to go over the top that was just killer. The portions are perfect and leave you feeling fulfilled, without making you feel like you gorged yourself. The prices are reasonable and their outside dinning area is inviting. Can’t wait for visit #2!” – Ryan K.

Website: instagram.com/la_chata_restaurant

Aliyah’s Kitchen and Grill

Rating: 4.8 (73 reviews)

Address: 575 S Main Street

Opening days/hours: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highest review: “Hands down the best shrimp tacos in Templeton. Nice authentic Mexican food. I absolutely love their shrimp tacos very well seasoned and with all the fixing they are amazing. The food is priced just right. The burritos are very flavorful and juicy. This hidden Gem is a must try in Templeton. Location has plenty of parking and indoor and outdoor shaded picnic tables. Excellent customer service. Location is always busy but the service is fast.” – Irene S.

Website: aliyahskitchen.com

Templeton Donuts Plus

Rating: 4.6 (74 reviews)

Address: 70 S Main Street

Opening days/hours: Tuesday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Highest review: “Ambiance: Adorable western style building that fits the aesthetic of the neighborhood. Service: polite and informative. Great service from hard working young employees. Food: we had the ham & green chili quiche it was excellent! The quiche fed 4 adults for breakfast two days in a row. We also ordered a dozen donuts, all were excellent.” – Thomas C.

Website: facebook.com/p/Templeton-Donuts-Plus

Pier 46 Seafood Market & Restaurant

Rating: 4.4 (666 reviews)

Address: 1131 Rossi Rd

Opening days/hours: Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Highest review: “Just wow! Excellent fish and chips and fish tacos. Our group was pleasantly surprised. On vineyard rd just off 101 frwy, you will find excellent fish for lunch or early dinner. All of us walked away with our bellies full and very happy. My wife couldn’t stop talking about her meal the next day. To quote her, ” I’d come from LA just for the fish and chips!” Their clam chowder was also delicious. As we looked around at others, they were all enjoying their dishes as well. No wonder this place is highly recommended. It’s set up with outside tables and bring your food to your table quickly after ordering. Yes, they even sell wine here as well. It’s a comfortable and casual atmosphere. Everyone here is friendly.” – David D.

Website: pier46seafood.com

Kitchenette

Rating: 4.4 (713 reviews)

Address: 105 S Main Street

Opening days/hours: Daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Highest review: “This was my first trip to the Kitchenette in Templeton, CA and we were pleasantly pleased! It was a Thursday morning so it wasn’t busy at all. It was charming, clean, welcoming with friendly and helpful staff. We could see them squeezing oranges, cutting fresh veggies and grinding coffee. We were instructed to grab a menu, pick a table and order at the counter when ready. I ordered the breakfast burrito w/bacon and the hubby ordered the breakfast tacos from the “lighter” menu. The burrito was standard size, panini pressed and flavorful. Loved the homemade salsa! The tacos (x3) we’re delicious and messy but oh so worth it. You’ll definitely need extra napkins! We will most definitely be back. Enjoy!” – Kitty L.

Website: kitchenettetempleton.com

McPhee’s Grill

Rating: 4.4 (796 reviews)

Address: 416 S Main Street

Opening days/hours: Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Highest review: “This was an extremely pleasurable meal. It’s very cozy and comforting with the tin ceiling, cute bar, and little table lamps. We had artichokes appetizer, with Caprese salad and double pork chops. The salad had wonderful textures and flavors- spicy arugula, crunchy apple and candied walnut with the fried prosciutto. The pork chops were served with crunchy sweet potato fries and crisp green beans. Beautifully plated! The highlight was the pork chops that were so juicy and tender; served with a sweet and spicy sauce.” – Lynn H.

Website: mcpheesgrill.com

Joe’s Other Place

Rating: 4.4 (178 reviews)

Address: 730 S Main Street

Opening days/hours: Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Sunday.

Highest review: “If you are looking for a family friendly, down home breakfast diner then this is your place! Joe’s is a North County staple and a must visit if you are passing through Templeton. It is always busy with us locals but tables open fast. Excellent food and staff to make you feel warm and full (literally!). You can’t order wrong here but my recommendation is the Dillinger breakfast burrito.” – Freeman M.

Website: facebook.com/p/Joes-Place-Templeton

J&R Natural Meats

Rating: 4.1 reviews (53 reviews)

Address: 1121 Rossi Road Ste 2

Opening days/hours: Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Highest review: “Great little meat shop in Templeton. We bought bone in grass fed rib eye and their in-house hickory bacon. The rib-eye was cut perfectly with just a thin ribbon of fat along the edge that kept it juicy during cooking. The bacon was a good balance of meat and fat and the flavors were excellent – a little too salty for our tastes however we’re fairly sensitive to salt. Will definitely return if in the area.” – Sharon G.

Website: jrmeats.com

Chulos Cafe and Cantina

Rating: 4.1 (265 reviews)

Address: 335 Posada Ln

Opening days/hours: Daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highest review: “What a great example of a restaurant in our town. A hidden hot spot, total gem! Everything on the menu is exceptional. The owners are amazing people that live in our community as well. We should all do a better job supporting our community and those in it. This is one of the better restaurants in Templeton! Staff is also exceptionally kind as well. I will be visiting again soon!” – Melanie G.

Website: chuloscafecantina.com

Pig Iron

Rating: 4.0 (185 reviews)

Address: 508 S Main St

Opening days/hours: Thursday through Saturday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highest review: “Stopped for late lunch and food was delicious!! We had fried chicken sandwich and tuna sandwich. Josh and everyone there made us feel right at home. Service was friendly. And the place was clean and fresh! Will definitely stop in again!” – Cathy W.

Website: pigirontempleton.com