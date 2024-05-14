Yogurt pretzels recalled for Salmonella contamination

– Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc. has issued a recall for its Yogurt Covered Pretzels due to potential Salmonella contamination in the yogurt coating.

The company’s announcement warned that Salmonella, a bacteria that can cause severe infections, particularly in vulnerable individuals such as young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems, was found in the yogurt coating of the pretzels.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea (sometimes bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, it can lead to more severe illnesses like arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

The affected product was distributed in California, including in Paso Robles, through various retailers such as Thorp Fruit, Down Home Goods, Smart & Final, and Gelson’s retail stores.

For Paso Robles residents, the recall impacts the Smart & Final locations in the area, as the First Street Brand of Yogurt Covered Pretzels in both 6 oz and 15 oz plastic containers with product lot numbers 241091, 241161, and 241241 are affected.

Additionally, the Gelson’s Brand Yogurt Covered Pretzels in 15 oz plastic containers with product lot number 241062 are included in the recall.

Down Home Goods and Thorp Fruit, both offering the pretzels in bulk (14 lb) with product lot number 241010, are also part of the recall.

No illnesses linked to the consumption of the recalled product have been reported in Paso Robles as of now.

The recall was initiated following a routine sampling program by the yogurt coating supplier, which detected the presence of Salmonella in the finished products. The company has ceased production and distribution of the affected pretzels while investigations by the FDA and the company are ongoing to determine the source of the contamination.

Paso Robles residents who have purchased the recalled Yogurt Covered Pretzels are advised to dispose of them immediately. For further inquiries or concerns, individuals can contact Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc. at (800) 859-9730.

