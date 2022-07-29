Youth arts center enrollment opens Aug. 6

Local youth encouraged to sign up for up to three arts enrichment opportunities

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced open enrollment for Session 4 from Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m., through Aug. 14. Youth ages 5-18 are encouraged to sign up for up to three arts enrichment opportunities.

Families can enroll online through the “Parent Portal.” Office help is available from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on enrollment day for assistance by call, text, email, or in person. The new class schedule and Parent Portal can be found at pryoutharts.org/enrollment.

For questions, contact the main office at hello@pryoutharts.org or call or text at (805) 238-5825.

“We absolutely loved our summer session, but we’re truly pleased to announce that Session 4 will feature the highest number of classes and student seats in over two years!” says Ryan Flores, operations and programs director, “With 37 weekly classes to choose from, there’s sure to be the perfect class for any student looking to add creativity into their life! This session will also offer theatre opportunities for ages 7-18 and the return of student favorites such as sewing, printmaking, and creative dance! ”

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. In full operation, it offers 50+ classes per week, fills approximately 3,000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. They rely entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

Advertisement

Related