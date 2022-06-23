Youth arts center partners with The Idea Project for ‘Discovery Day’

Event coming to the youth arts facility Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

– The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has announced its partnership with The Idea Project of SLO County, to put on “Discovery Day.” Free to attend, children and families are invited to participate in several hands-on experiments and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) based learning activities.

Experiments are geared toward children aged 6-12, younger participants may need additional assistance. All materials and directions are provided, so bring the family and come learn on Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the youth arts facility located at 3201 Spring Street in Paso Robles. The Idea Project’s mission is to, “Fuel the intellectual curiosity of children by creating opportunities to experience science through hands-on discovery.”

Reservations for this free event are available at projectidea.org/discoveryday. Lunch plates by Rib Line Catering will be available for purchase with a lemon herb or barbecue chicken option, each served with mac-n-cheese and salad. All proceeds will support the continuation of The Idea Project and future public events. Purchase lunch tickets in advance for discount pricing.

“I am thrilled to be able to bring hands-on learning events to our community once again,” Says Molliann Jones, president and CEO of The IDEA Project. “Being able to gather in-person to learn and explore together is what The Idea Project is all about. As an organization we are passionate about driving the development of self-confident and self-motivated learners, fostering curiosity through hands-on discovery. This summer’s Discover Day will be just that, full of fun, creativity, science, learning, and making memories. The children’s event of the summer! I hope to see you there!”

“The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center believes that creativity, quality education, and community involvement is the heartbeat of its success!” Says Ryan Flores, operations and programs director for the youth arts center, “After learning of The Idea Project’s mission, we knew a collaboration between our organizations would give our community youth a very memorable summer experience. We are looking forward to hosting both The Idea Project and our incredible community on July 16th!”

