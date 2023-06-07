Youth arts center receives $10,000 contribution

Funds will be used to update video production program

– Must Charities recently contributed $10,000 to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center to enhance the center’s arts program for aspiring young filmmakers. The contribution will add updated industry-standard software and computers plus programmatic support to the existing video production program.

The new funding also enables budding filmmakers to create films for premier at the 2024 Estreno Film Festival in Paso Robles. Because many low-income youths do not have access to technical equipment to explore filmmaking, the youth arts foundation provides specialized afterschool classrooms and professional instructors for local students at no charge to families.

“The $100K Out of the Box Investment Project reaffirmed what we already know about our region – that great people are doing great things in our community,” says Randy Gray, community projects manager at Must Charities. “The shared commitment of Must Charities and Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is to create a lasting impact. Must is proud to support local youth through the center’s free art programs, such as their video production class, at a time when equitable access to the arts in underserved communities is lacking.”

“There has never been a better time to have video production classes for kids,” Boomer Grace, a youth arts center technical arts instructor and full-time middle school video production teacher, says, “In one word: Netflix! For every actor that we see on a streaming movie or series, there may be a hundred jobs behind the scenes to help get that project going.

“Whether it be writing, shooting, directing, lighting, or more, our video class encourages students to pursue careers in the technical arts field. In addition, the quality of YouTube videos has increased immensely. Lots of content creators are setting up their own studios, while others are hiring out to raise the quality of their productions. Whatever their chosen field, our video production classes are helping students get prepared to produce in the years when video content is more in demand than ever before.”

