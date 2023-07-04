‘Backyard Jam’ raises more than $8,000 for local youth

Community steps up to support Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

– Bringing the community together for great music, food, and drinks, the third annual Backyard Jam benefit raised more than $8,000 for the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. Band students and alumni from Youth Arts rocked the crowd with current favorites and personal compositions during the live performance on May 31 at Backyard on Thirteenth.

For the musical beneficiaries of the center’s free after-school arts classes, the jam session was a way to thank supporters for “life-changing experiences” made possible through the center’s programs. Led by music director and professional instructor Kunchang Lee, performers were Cody Littlefield, Nolan Alvarado, Zoey Rainey, Addie Gomez, Genevieve Higuera, and Mariah Higuera.

Among supporters are Amy and Russell Baker, owners of Backyard on Thirteenth, who have hosted the fundraiser each year. “The arts are so important, and we are thankful that we have an organization that focuses on helping students find their voices and develop their passions,” says Amy. “Youth arts is such a gem in this town.”

The center’s music students work to develop their unique sound through a variety of instruments. The program aims to spark the imaginations and build the self-confidence of local youth, especially those who otherwise may not have access to musical performing arts.

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

The Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1998 by artist and philanthropist, Donna Berg. Her vision was to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socio-economic status.

The center has provided children ages 5 to 18 with free classes in the visual and performing arts for 23 years. In full operation, it offers 50+ classes per week, fills approximately 3,000 student seats, and serves 700 individual students per year. It relies entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships. For information regarding donating, volunteering, attending performances, fundraisers, or classes, call (805) 238-5825 or visit pryoutharts.org.

