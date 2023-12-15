Youth baseball camp offered in Paso Robles Jan. 2-5

– Paso Robles High School Head Baseball Coach Chal Fanning is set to lead a Youth Winter Baseball Camp from Jan. 2 to 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Barnhart Field in Paso Robles.

For those interested, the camp offers an opportunity to refine baseball skills under the guidance of Coach Fanning and a supporting staff comprised of a MLB professional manager, former professional players, collegiate coaches, and current and former Bearcats.

With a cost of $120, participants can expect to benefit from Coach Fanning’s extensive expertise, with over 25 years of coaching experience, including 15 at the NCAA Division 1 level with stints at CalPoly, Missouri, and Austin Peay.

Individuals seeking additional information or wishing to register can contact Coach Chal Fanning directly at (805) 441-1970 or via email at chalfanning@gmail.com.

Coach Fanning’s track record includes recruiting and coaching 53 student-athletes who later played at the professional level. He has contributed 12 seasons to the San Luis Obispo Blues collegiate summer team, securing two collegiate league titles and two Coach of the Year awards during his tenure.

