Youth baseball team’s golf cart stolen from Sherwood field

Nonprofit asking community to be on the lookout

– Paso Robles Youth Baseball announced in a Facebook post that a golf cart that belongs to the organization was stolen from Sherwood field in Paso Robles last Wednesday. A lock was reportedly broken and the cart was missing when the team arrived to the field to practice, according to the nonprofit:

The organization is asking the community to please keep an eye out around town. Anyone who spots the golf cart should contact the organization at prybpresident@gmail.com; or the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

Paso Robles Youth Baseball (PRYB) is a 501-c non-profit community organization, affiliated with PONY Baseball, Inc. PRYB is overseen by an elected volunteer Board of Directors. PRYB provides its program to more than 500 youths from the city of Paso Robles and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

Related