Youth commission reactivated with expanded leadership opportunities

Commission has been expanded to allow residents between the ages of 14 and 21 who live in the 93446-zip code to participate

– The Paso Robles Community Services Department has announced the reactivation of the Paso Robles Youth Commission following a two-and-a-half-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The youth commission has now been expanded to allow residents between the ages of 14 and 21 who live in the 93446-zip code to participate. Prior to this, the commission was comprised of students in grades 9 through 12 currently enrolled in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. Applications are available online at prcity.com in the Government section of the website under the city council, boards and commissions tab and are due no later than Friday, Sept. 30.

The commission is a youth-led advisory body serving as a communication liaison between the city’s youth community and the Paso Robles City Council on programs, services, and policies affecting the young residents of Paso Robles. Committee members learn how government works, meet professionals and leaders from the community, network with other student leaders, and support special community events.

Members will serve staggered terms ending either June of 2024 or June of 2025. The commission meets at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) on the first Wednesday of each month. Youth commission members can expect to dedicate two hours monthly to commission work.

“We are excited to reactivate the youth commission and expand the opportunity for involvement to a wider age range of young leaders from the Paso Robles area,” said Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia. “Commissioners learn about, suggest, and review policies, programs, and services related to youth issues and have the unique opportunity of presenting their recommendations to the city council. In the process they learn a great deal about how city government works.”

“The youth commission is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity for young leaders,” said Mason Seden-Hansen, a former Youth Commission student leader. “The commission is a great platform for those who want to make a difference for Paso. The city staff is extremely helpful and city government is remarkably interested in the opinions of the commissioners. I would encourage all young people in the Paso area who want their voice to be heard to apply —the city really listens!”

Seden-Hansen is a 2018 graduate of Paso Robles High School who served on the Paso Robles Youth Commission from 2016 to 2018 as both a committee member and the committee chair. He earned his undergraduate degree from UCLA in 2022 and is currently attending the UC Berkeley School of Law.

Interviews for commission positions will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13. For more information, contact Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia at (805) 237-3987 or lplescia@prcity.com.

