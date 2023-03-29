Youth mental health: experts, parents, clinicians gather for Monterey conference

Suicide remains the second leading cause of death for teens in the US

– A group of youth experts, parents, clinicians, educators, first responders, and community members will gather at the Monterey Conference Center from April 19 to 21 to tackle the growing youth mental health crisis. Suicide remains the second leading cause of death for teens in the US, and one in five youth is struggling with mental health issues, according to event organizers.

“It is nearly impossible to overstate the urgency,” said Lori Butterworth, CEO of AIM Youth Mental Health. “Our children are suffering, and we have a moral obligation to do something.”

The conference will begin on Wednesday, April 19, with a pre-conference on school safety and youth mental health hosted by AIM Youth Mental Health, MC Kimball and Associates, the Monterey County Office of Education, the San Mateo County Office of Education, the Monterey County Safe and Healthy Schools and Communities Coalition, and others.

On Thursday, April 20, AIM Youth Mental Health will host a day of solution-focused sessions addressing a range of issues including ADHD, anxiety, eating disorders, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and much more. The day will open with a welcome from Dr. Arthur Evans, CEO of the American Psychological Association, followed by Dr. Marc Brackett, best-selling author and director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.

The community will gather on Thursday evening for a wine and cheese reception, hosted by the Carmel Sunset Rotary, highlighting The AIM Design Challenge. Awards will be presented to youth for their visual expressions of youth mental health struggles and triumphs, and over 200 works will be on display and described.

Friday, April 21, will open with keynote presentations by Tramaine EL-Amin, Master Youth Mental Health First Aid Trainer at the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, and Dr. Michael Thompson, author of nine books focusing on the emotional lives of boys. Other topics include the latest research on sleep and mental health, the impact of social media on youth well-being, parenting strategies for eating disorders, and the integration of school-based behavioral health and community-based mental health care.

AIM Youth Mental Health is bridging the gap between research and access to care for youth struggling with their mental health by finding, funding, and implementing evidence-based treatments, empowering youth to discover their own mental health solutions, and training caring adults to create safe communities where children can grow and thrive.

“This event is made possible through major sponsorships from Eventbrite and Stanford Children’s Health and other generous donors,” said Butterworth.

The symposium offers 10 hours of AAFP Continuing Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Education (CAMFT), with five hours per day available. The conference will close with a workshop for parents, youth, educators, and clinicians: “Giving Youth Permission to Feel” hosted by Dr. Marc Brackett.

