Youth science sleuths invited to crime scene investigation camp

Special camp held Centennial Park this Friday, Feb. 16

– During the school holiday on Friday, Feb. 16 young science sleuths are invited to learn something new during a Crime Scene Investigation Camp presented by STEAMworks for Kids from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Centennial Park in Paso Robles (600 Nickerson Drive). Young investigators ages seven to 12 will spend the day using forensics, observation, and crime lab chemistry to search for and examine evidence, gather clues, and discover how to use science to solve a mystery. During this camp students will dust for fingerprints, analyze handwriting and test for blood type using simulated blood.

The registration fee of $100 per child includes all the supplies your sleuth will need to perform experiments during the camp. Advance registration is strongly encouraged and is available at prcity.com/recreationonline or in person at the Centennial Park registration desk between noon and 5 p.m.

Need-based full and partial scholarships are available, with more information and an online application available at prcity.com/1193/Scholarships. For registration or scholarship questions and support, please call Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com.

For more information or questions about this camp, please contact Katie Doherty of STEAMworks at katie@steamworksforkids.com or call (207) 747-4527.

STEAMworks For Kids provides high-engagement STEAM enrichment workshops for using a hands-on, project-based approach that focuses on having fun while learning. STEAMworks workshops are NGSS-aligned, and delivered by highly qualified instructors.

