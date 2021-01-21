Youth tennis and pickleball program starts Feb. 1 in Templeton

Tennis and pickleball Practice Only Development (POD) offered by Templeton Community Services District’s Recreation Department and Templeton Tennis Ranch

–Templeton Community Services District’ Recreation Department and the Templeton Tennis Ranch are hosting a 4-week

program at the Templeton Tennis Ranch located at 345 Championship Lane, Templeton. Templeton Tennis Ranch professional instructors will lead the programs, offering a great to keep kids active and help them learn and improve tennis or pickleball skills. The program starts the week of February 1st and ends the week of February 22nd. Players are assigned to player groups that stay together the entire season. Sanitized rackets and paddles are available if needed.

The cost is $100 per player and includes a T-shirt. Sessions are as follows:

Youth ages 5-8:

Mon/Wed, noon-1 p.m.

Tue/Thu, noon-1 p.m.

Youth ages 9-11:

Mon/Wed, 2-3 p.m.

Tue/Thu, 2-3 p.m.

Tue/Sun, 2-3 p.m.

Youth ages 12-14:

Wed/Fri, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Wed/Fri, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

To register please e-mail Recreation Assistant Ken Zink at kzink@templetoncsd.org and request a registration form. In-person sign-ups are permitted at Templeton Recreation Department following COVID-19 requirements (masks and limited number of people in the lobby), Mon-Fri from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Templeton Recreation Department is located at 599 S. Main Street, Templeton, CA.

In case of rain, reasonable accommodations will be made by the Templeton Tennis Ranch to reschedule make-up POD sessions. For more information, please contact the Templeton Recreation Department at (805) 434-4909.

Share this post!

email

Related