Youth water polo camp offered at Municipal Pool

Camp designed for swimmers ages 10-14

– Local families are encouraged to sign their children up for an upcoming youth water polo camp, presented by the City of Paso Robles Community Services Department.

During this eight-class camp swimmers ages 10-14 will learn or improve their skills with Paso Robles High School water polo coach Collin Moore. Participants must be water safe and capable of swimming 50 yards of the pool and treading water for two minutes.

Class will happen on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 4-27 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Pool, located at 534 28th Street.

The cost is $45 for registration + $45 annual insurance fee for first time students. There is a $5 sibling/returning student discount. Learn more and register here.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related