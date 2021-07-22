Yvette Florentino crowned 2021 Miss California Mid-State Fair

18-year-old Cassidie Banish of San Miguel was the 1st Runner Up

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that 21-year-old Yvette Florentino of Arroyo Grande has been crowned the 2021 Miss California Mid-State Fair Queen. 18-year-old Cassidie Banish of San Miguel was the 1st Runner Up, 23-year-old Megan Moffat of Paso Robles was 2nd Runner Up, and 20-year-old Haley Fredrick of Paso Robles was named Miss Congeniality.

Yvette Florentino is attending Cuesta College and her hobbies and interests include painting and horseback riding. She’s part of Woods Humane Society, Portuguese Holy Spirit Society (board member), a regular contributor to Vitalant, and a support assistant for Rise. Her awards and achievements include becoming 2019 Miss Congeniality, creating blankets for P.A.W.S., and becoming a Veterinary Judge for FFA. Five words that describe her are “outgoing, hard-working, compassionate, adventurous, and sassy,” according to the Mid-State Fair. Her talent was speed painting.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and this year they’re celebrating their 75th Anniversary.

