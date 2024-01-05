‘Ziegfeld Girl’ featured film for Valentine Movie Night

Annual event returns Sunday, Feb. 11

– Moviegoers will enjoy the 1941 classic, “Ziegfeld Girl” on the big screen Sunday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Downtown Paso Robles as part of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association‘s annual Valentine Movie Night.

Popcorn, chocolate, and soda are included in the ticket price. The event starts at 7 p.m., and seating is assigned when you buy tickets from Park Cinemas, located at 1100 Pine Street, in Paso Robles.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased now at the Park Cinemas box office or at parkcinemas.com/movie/paso-robles-main-street-valentine-movie-night

