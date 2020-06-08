ZIP Books program returns to the Paso Robles City Library this week

–The Paso Robles City Library has announced the return of ZIP Books, a grant project provided in partnership with the California State Library and the NorthNet Library System. ZIP Books is a way for patrons to request books that are potential additions to the library’s permanent collection that are then shipped directly to them through Amazon Prime. This service is available to anyone with a valid Paso Robles City Library card. (Paso Robles library cards are 14 digits beginning with 22138 . . . .) Patrons may request up to three items per month. There are no fees for this service.

The parameters for eligible materials as well as the ZIP Books Request Form can be found on the library web page beginning June 8. Once received, a Library Staff member will confirm that the requested material has been ordered and checked out to the patron’s account. The confirmation email will also provide the due date and specific instructions on how to return the item during this period of library closure.

Within a week of the confirmation email, a package from Amazon Prime along with a packing slip identifying the item as a ZIP Book will be delivered to the patron’s home. All ZIP Books are on loan for a three-week period (21 days) starting the day it is delivered. ZIP Books are not automatically renewed; however, items can be renewed by phone by calling the Paso Robles City Library at (805) 237-3870.

The majority of returned ZIP Books are added to the library collection so that other patrons can enjoy them. Three days after its return, the item will be removed from the patron’s account. Unreturned items will be considered lost and replacement fees will be charged to the patron’s account.

For more information on ZIP Books, account inquiries or reference questions, call the library at (805) 237-3870 Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or email Library@prcity.com.

