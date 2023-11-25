Public invited to zoning code update study session

Meeting slated for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

– The community is invited to participate in a public study session during the Paso Robles Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to discuss proposed amendments to the city’s zoning ordinance. The hybrid-format meeting, allowing both in-person and virtual attendance, commences at 6:30 p.m.

Interested individuals can download the staff report for the meeting from www.prcity.com/meetings. Agenda topics include the review of draft Articles 4, 5, and 7, covering objective design standards for multi-family development, special regulations (standards for special uses, including historical preservation, density bonuses, accessory dwelling units, and wireless communication facilities), and nonconformities (addressing previously allowed, now prohibited, developments).

The city’s Community Development Department initiated a comprehensive overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinance (Title 21 of the Paso Robles Municipal Code) in the fall of 2021. The process aims to establish clear and user-friendly development regulations, align the ordinance with recent legislation and case law, and streamline housing permitting processes while allowing for flexibility and innovation. This marks the 8th public workshop, with a list of past and upcoming topics available at https://www.prcity.com/1100/Comprehensive-Zoning-Code-Update.

City staff will consolidate recommendations from the housing constraints and opportunities committee and planning commission, along with public comments. All proposed amendments will be presented in their entirety to the Paso Robles City Council in 2024. Public engagement remains open, with the opportunity to review the zoning ordinance and submit comments to planning@prcity.com until the city council’s final action.

The public can attend the meeting in the council chamber at 1000 Spring Street or watch it live on YouTube (www.prcity.com/youtube). Comments can be delivered in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) during the hearing. Advance written comments are also welcome via email to planning@prcity.com.

Share To Social Media