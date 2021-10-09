‘Zoo Boo’ at Charles Paddock returns Oct. 23

Gates open at 5 p.m and the fun continues until 8:30 p.m.

– There will be Halloween fun for all ages as the Charles Paddock Zoo prepare for another spooktackular ‘Zoo Boo,’ happening Oct. 23. Gates open at 5 p.m and the fun continues until 8:30 p.m.

Get your best costume ready and bring the entire family out to a not-too-scary evening at Zoo Boo! You can expect Halloween decorations throughout the zoo along with carnival games, Halloween activities, a haunted house and tricks & treats to enjoy.

Over 300 animals call the Charles Paddock Zoo home, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles and more. Come celebrate an entertaining and memorable Halloween evening at zoo boo. Tickets are $13/ person regular admission; $12/ person zoo member; Ages 2 & under are free. Tickets available at the zoo.

Attendees are asked to bring a reusable trick or treat bag.

For more information about the Charles Paddock Zoo, visit www.charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related