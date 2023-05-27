Zoo to You bringing demonstration to the library June 21

Visit from animals provides unique educational opportunity

– Zoo to You, a nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles, is scheduled to provide a demonstration at the Paso Robles City Library. The event will take place on Wednesday, June 21, at 2:30 p.m., in the Library Conference Room.

This event marks the first visit of the summer from the remarkable animals of Conservation Ambassadors, promising an educational experience for the community. The demonstration aims to raise awareness about the significance of conservation while facilitating unique encounters that allow children to closely interact with animals they may not encounter in the wild.

Free admission tickets will be made available 30 minutes prior to the start of the program.

