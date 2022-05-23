Zoo to You programs coming to Paso Robles Library in June

Both programs are family-friendly and free to attend

– Zoo to You will bring two progams to the Paso Robles Library in June. On Wednesday, June 15 at 10 a.m., Zoo to You will present ‘Native Wildlife.”

The public is invited to come to explore native wildlife; meet and learn about the animals you might encounter while camping under the stars this summer! Free admission tickets are available 30 minutes prior to the program.

Then on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m., Zoo to You will return with, “Under the Rainforest Canopy.”

Attendees will take a stroll through a tropical rainforest to meet and learn about some of the animal friends that live and play in this colorful ecosystem. Free admission tickets are available 30 minutes prior to the program.

Click here for more information about the program and library events.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

