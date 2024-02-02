Zoo’s adopt-a-cockroach program returns

– In a unique celebration of Valentine’s Day, the Charles Paddock Zoo has announced the return of the Adopt-A-Cockroach Valentine program, available until Feb. 29. Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof.

For a nominal fee of $7, participants can personalize the experience by naming the cockroach and receive an official Certificate of Adoption bearing the chosen Valentine’s name. This distinct and amusing gift is ideal for those who are challenging to shop for or those with a sense of humor.

Additionally, patrons have the option to elevate their gift by booking a special meet and greet with a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach or acquiring a unique T-shirt or hoodie for their loved ones.

To explore these exclusive Valentine’s Day gift options, visit www.charlespaddockzoo.org.

Situated near Atascadero Lake Park at Highway 41/Morro Road, just one mile west of Highway 101, the Charles Paddock Zoo houses a diverse array of species, including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, and various reptiles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the zoo provides a captivating experience for visitors.

For more information about the Charles Paddock Zoo, visit www.charlespaddockzoo.org or contact (805) 461-5080.

