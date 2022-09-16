Zumba Gold classes return to centennial park

Classes return Mondays and Fridays following summer hiatus

– Following a summer hiatus, Zumba Gold classes are returning to the schedule on Mondays and Fridays from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. in the Paso Robles Centennial Park Banquet Room.

This upbeat class is a mid-level aerobic workout for any age set to Latin-based music. Routines are fun and challenging. The cost is $45 for a 10-punch pass or $5 for a drop-in.

This class is co-taught by Cristina Averseng and Jennifer Loewen-Nicolds, both are certified Zumba instructors with many years of dance and fitness instruction experience. Attendees should wear tennis shoes and comfortable workout clothing. Bringing a towel and water is recommended.

Learn more and register here.

