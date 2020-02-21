Paso Robles News|Friday, February 21, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » 2020 US Census now hiring locally
  • Follow Us!

2020 US Census now hiring locally 

Posted: 4:00 am, February 21, 2020 by News Staff

–The U.S. Census Bureau is currently hiring for the 2020 Census. These positions are temporary with varying pay ranges.

By working for the Census Bureau, our community has a special opportunity to help make the 2020 Census an accurate and complete count. There are so many reasons our nation needs to be counted completely and accurately. The count happens every 10 years with the decennial census, which influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and localities each year. Here’s some of what the census numbers effect:

  • Medicaid
  • School lunch programs
  • Community development grants
  • Road and school construction
  • Medical services
  • Business locations

 

For interest in all salary level jobs, visit usajobs.gov to apply for Partnership Specialist positions.

For interest in hourly based positions please view those descriptions and frequently asked questions at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-562-2020 x3

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,850 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.