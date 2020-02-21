2020 US Census now hiring locally

–The U.S. Census Bureau is currently hiring for the 2020 Census. These positions are temporary with varying pay ranges.

By working for the Census Bureau, our community has a special opportunity to help make the 2020 Census an accurate and complete count. There are so many reasons our nation needs to be counted completely and accurately. The count happens every 10 years with the decennial census, which influences how more than $675 billion from more than 100 federal programs are distributed to states and localities each year. Here’s some of what the census numbers effect:

Medicaid

School lunch programs

Community development grants

Road and school construction

Medical services

Business locations

For interest in all salary level jobs, visit usajobs.gov to apply for Partnership Specialist positions.

For interest in hourly based positions please view those descriptions and frequently asked questions at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-562-2020 x3

