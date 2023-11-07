Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 7, 2023
2024 California Mid-State Fair theme announced 

Posted: 5:18 am, November 7, 2023 by News Staff

2024 California Mid-State Fair theme announced

Fair will be ‘filled with cowboy boots, UFOs, moons, stars, wagon wheels, and cactus’ for ‘Wide Open Spaces’ theme

– The California Mid-State Fair has chosen a new theme for 2024, featuring the tagline “Wide Open Spaces!” This theme will be featured throughout the 78th annual fair, appearing in exhibits, demonstrations, printed and digital media, as well as being used on the fair’s website. The summer will be “filled with cowboy boots, UFOs, moons, stars, wagon wheels and cactus,” according to the Mid-State Fair.

“This year’s theme is especially unique as we look to the stars for inspiration,” California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez said, “The mix between country and outer space will make for many interactive and educational exhibits for all age groups.” She added, “We are looking forward to seeing the creative crafts and art our community enters this year. Be on the lookout for UFOs and spaceships making their way to Paso Robles this July!”

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles and runs July 17 through July 28. Find more information at www.MidStateFair.com.

 

 

Comments

