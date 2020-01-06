Paso Robles News|Monday, January 6, 2020
29-year-old female found unresponsive, lying in sidewalk in San Luis Obispo 

Posted: 6:25 am, January 6, 2020

Woman was pronounced dead at the scene, cause of death is under investigation

–On Saturday morning at approximately 6:10 a.m., San Luis Obispo Police and Fire personnel responded to check the welfare of an unresponsive female laying on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of Poinsettia in San Luis Obispo. Fire personnel and paramedics rendered first aid, but unfortunately, the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the San Luis Obispo Police Department along with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Coroner Investigator responded to the scene. Based on their initial investigation, the cause of death is unknown, and an autopsy has been scheduled. The deceased subject had no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected. This is an on-going investigation and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

SLOPD utilizes Nixle as an electronic information-sharing system. Refer to http://www.nixle.com to create an account and receive automatic timely updates and important news. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stoppers @ (805) 549-STOP.

