’30 Minute Topics’ presentations about Medicare offered in February

–Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free virtual presentations for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits. The “30 Minute Topics” to be presented during the month of February are:

How to avoid a scam

ABN forms

Medicare – Medi-Cal (Medi-Medi)

Medicare benefits when relocating

Registration is required.

For more information and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, (805) 928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or online at CentralCoastSeniors.org.

