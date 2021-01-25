Paso Robles News|Monday, January 25, 2021
’30 Minute Topics’ presentations about Medicare offered in February 

Posted: 6:19 am, January 25, 2021 by News Staff

Medicare San Luis Obispo

Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free virtual presentations for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits. The “30 Minute Topics” to be presented during the month of February are:

  • How to avoid a scam
  • ABN forms
  • Medicare – Medi-Cal (Medi-Medi)
  • Medicare benefits when relocating

 

Registration is required.

For more information and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, (805) 928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or online at CentralCoastSeniors.org.



