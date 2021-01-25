’30 Minute Topics’ presentations about Medicare offered in February
–Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free virtual presentations for people interested in better understanding Medicare benefits. The “30 Minute Topics” to be presented during the month of February are:
- How to avoid a scam
- ABN forms
- Medicare – Medi-Cal (Medi-Medi)
- Medicare benefits when relocating
Registration is required.
For more information and to register, contact the local HICAP office at 1-800-434-0222, (805) 928-5663, Seniors@kcbx.net or online at CentralCoastSeniors.org.
