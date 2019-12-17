Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 18, 2019
4.3 magnitude earthquake reported 6.8-miles from Cholame 

Posted: 10:42 am, December 17, 2019 by News Staff
Image from USGS.

–There was a 4.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Tuesday morning at approximately 10:29 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was located 11 km, or about 6.8 miles, North Northwest of the town of Cholame.

To view an interactive map of current quakes, click here.

