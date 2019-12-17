4.3 magnitude earthquake reported 6.8-miles from Cholame 

–There was a 4.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Tuesday morning at approximately 10:29 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was located 11 km, or about 6.8 miles, North Northwest of the town of Cholame.
