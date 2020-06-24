5.8-magnitude earthquake felt in North County



–A strong earthquake near Lone Pine, Calif. shook the Central Valley and places around the state on Wednesday. The temblor struck at 10:40 a.m. and registered a 5.8-magnitude on the Richter Scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was the largest of a series of earthquakes that began Monday near the dry lake bed of the Owens Valley that started Monday, according to the USGS.

The epicenter of the quake was 11 miles NNW of Lone Pine and 95 miles SW of Bakersfield.

People in North County reported feeling the rolling quake. Locals posted comments about the quake to social media.

Anyone in SLO County feel the earthquake?

Judy Johnson Crownover – Yep downtown Paso whole bldg shook. 1st quake was 6.0 then 5.8…all out of Lone Pine. Hope they are ok.

Liz Arebalo – In Paso Vines RV Resort. Got my RV rocking a bit.

Adrienne Savage – Yes! out by 46 east

Jessica Palusko – Yup In Templeton

Sharon Franklin Minnis – Yep, Sitting in the parking lot in Templeton it felt like someone was getting in the car, I figured it was an earthquake.

