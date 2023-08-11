Paso Robles News|Friday, August 11, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » 71-year-old Templeton man fatally injured in motorcycle collision
  • Follow Us!

71-year-old Templeton man fatally injured in motorcycle collision 

Posted: 7:20 am, August 11, 2023 by News Staff

highway 41

– The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Thursday at around 12:15 p.m. The incident occurred on Highway 41 near Creston.

According to the CHP, Joseph Haga, a 71-year-old resident of Templeton, was operating his Yamaha MT10 motorcycle in a southbound direction, situated just north of mile marker 34. The speed at which he was traveling remains undetermined.

Upon approaching a right turn on the roadway, for unknown reasons, Haga veered off his path. This led to a loss of control, culminating in a collision with a barbed wire fence and fence posts.

The impact resulted in Haga being forcibly ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at the location of the crash.

Law enforcement authorities are presently engaged in an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to CHP.

The incident remains under investigation.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.