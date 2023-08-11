71-year-old Templeton man fatally injured in motorcycle collision

– The California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Thursday at around 12:15 p.m. The incident occurred on Highway 41 near Creston.

According to the CHP, Joseph Haga, a 71-year-old resident of Templeton, was operating his Yamaha MT10 motorcycle in a southbound direction, situated just north of mile marker 34. The speed at which he was traveling remains undetermined.

Upon approaching a right turn on the roadway, for unknown reasons, Haga veered off his path. This led to a loss of control, culminating in a collision with a barbed wire fence and fence posts.

The impact resulted in Haga being forcibly ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at the location of the crash.

Law enforcement authorities are presently engaged in an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the collision, according to CHP.

The incident remains under investigation.

