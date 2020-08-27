A.M. Sun Solar appears on Inc. 5000 List for fifth year in a row

–For a fifth consecutive year, A.M. Sun Solar, a Paso Robles solar energy company, ranked No. 2804 on the annual Inc. 5000 list with a three-year revenue growth of 142.41-percent. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Our customers and incredible team are the ones to thank for this success.” Said Cory Howe, CEO of A.M. Sun Solar. “We’re honored that our customers choose us for their solar energy system needs, and our team makes sure that process is outstanding from the first phone call, to when we switch on their solar.”

A.M. Sun Solar is a locally owned and operated solar installation company located in Paso Robles. Its latest notable efforts in the community include its annual philanthropic partnership with Jack’s Helping Hand, its $12,000 donation to the Paso Robles Children’s Museum, and its consistent financial support for local youth programs.

They install solar energy systems for Central California homes, businesses, farms, and wineries. Since 2016, it was listed in the top 3 fastest-growing companies on the Central Coast by Inc 5000 and has had the highest rating in customer satisfaction. They are proud to employ over 70 Central Coast residents.

