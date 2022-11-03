A.M. Sun Solar creates custom solar solution for Willow Creek Winery

– A message from A.M. Sun Solar –

– A.M. Sun Solar, the leading solar company in San Luis Obispo County, is dedicated to creating custom solar solutions for its customers, including local business owner Dennis Brown.

As the CEO of Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand, Brown successfully oversaw every element of a leading medical facility. Now retired from the medical world, he channels that same business-savvy energy into his Paso Robles property, home to SōNA Estate and Willow Creek Wine Co. A working vineyard and winery in the Willow Creek District of the Paso Robles AVA, SōNa Estate provides wine and a luxury retreat experience for travelers.

“I tend to ask a lot of detailed questions and the typical salesperson couldn’t answer half of them. I don’t do well with people who give me guesses instead of answers,” Brown said.

Then he met A.M. Sun Solar Consultant Stephanie Babin.

“Stephanie puts up with my Type A personality. I’m used to making sure all the numbers are right before I make a decision,” Brown said. “If she didn’t know the answer, Stephanie would always find out and get back to me. She even got me in touch with the owner of the company and we were able to have a detailed discussion.”

Together they developed the right solar solution for Brown’s home, SōNA Estate, and Willow Creek Wine Co.

“His estate is incredibly beautiful and incredibly thoughtful,” Babin said. “He knew exactly what he was looking for, and he has such a deep understanding of the technical side of things.”

The 26-panel, 9.36-kW solar system features Enphase IQ7 microinverters and a 16.8-kW backup battery with monitoring capabilities. To avoid putting holes in the estate’s beautiful, standing-seam roof, A.M. Sun Solar installed the system with a single penetration and ran conduit through the attic. In addition to the estate and winery, the system also supports Brown’s electric car.

Babin explained Brown’s decision to go with microinverters this way:

“Dennis knows quality and is very meticulous in everything he does, and Enphase is the best in the market. He wanted specific equipment, including specific LG panels, and — because we are not locked into using only a few manufacturers — we were able to get Dennis exactly what he wanted.”

Microinverters allow each panel to operate independently. They are also more efficient in terms of how much power they invert. The microinverters come with a standard 25-year warranty as opposed to string inverters that are typically only 10 to 12 years without an extended warranty.

“There is a time and place for all solar equipment, and that’s why we take our time with clients to make sure it’s the right and unique solution for their needs,” Babin said.

A.M. Sun Solar consultants believe in the Golden Rule: “Treat clients as you would want to be treated; with integrity, and honesty.” They strive to educate clients on all their options so they can make the right choice for their family’s unique needs.

“Ultimately, you know what you want. I will work really hard for you and follow through and keep my commitments and be honest,” Babin said. “I want to make sure you have the whole picture so you can make the best decision for your family—for today and for years to come.”

For more information, please call A.M. Sun Solar at (805) 457-4002 or visit www.amsunsolar.com.

More About A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over 15 years, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties. With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to local solar company on the Central Coast.

More About Willow Creek Wine Co.

The Willow Creek Wine Co. is located on SōNA Estate, a luxury retreat on Vineyard Drive in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, California. They currently produce wines under the following brands: Rococo, which produces old-vine Chenin Blanc, and Soubrette, which focuses on Central Coast Rhône blends, Emerson Brown Wines, a Napa Cabernet project, and In Medias Res, their Tête de Cuvée estate wines.



Advertisement