A.M. Sun Solar donates $10,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand at golf tournament

– A.M. Sun Solar—the top solar system installer in San Luis Obispo County—proudly donated $10,000 this month to Jack’s Helping Hand, a Central Coast nonprofit dedicated to supporting medically fragile children and their families. A.M. Sun officials presented the funds to founders Paul and Bridget Ready at the 11th Annual Jack’s Helping Hand Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 16 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

A.M. Sun Solar donated $250 from every solar system sold in August. That money will help fund the Jack Ready Imagination Park on the Nipomo Mesa. This will be the community’s first universally accessible park, giving children of all abilities the opportunity to play in a safe, beautiful place.

“Jack’s Helping Hand has a very special place in our hearts because they support our very own Adam Scorby and his son, Calin,” said Mark Miller, A.M. Sun Solar founder and partner. “Every child deserves the support needed to live a happy, healthy life. Jack’s Helping Hand makes this possible for all Central Coast residents.”

At 36 weeks in utero, Calin was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. He has undergone many surgeries and faces numerous health challenges.

A.M. Sun Solar is proud to support Adam and Calin—and other families like theirs—through Jack’s Helping Hand.

A.M. Sun Solar is also donating a solar system to power the Imagination Park with clean, sustainable energy. It will feature specially designed play structures, sports areas, a therapeutic equestrian center, and a sensory garden.

For more information, please call A.M. Sun Solar at (805) 457-4002 or visit www.amsunsolar.com.

More About A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over 15 years, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties. With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions, and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to local solar company on the Central Coast.

More About Jack’s Helping Hand

Jack’s Helping Hand was founded by Paul and Bridget Ready in memory of their son Jack, whose three-year struggle with a rare form of brain cancer ended in 2004. Like all children, Jack played games, interacted with others, learned how to communicate, eat, and behave. But Jack needed special assistance to do those things. During the course of Jack’s treatments, the Readys realized that many families of children with disabilities require assistance to meet their children’s special needs. Jack’s Helping Hand was created to help meet those physical, mental, and medical needs.

