A.M. Sun Solar donates toys for the holidays

Local solar company will give a toy to the Toy Bank with every Home Energy Evaluation scheduled

– In the month of December, for every Home Energy Evaluation scheduled, A.M. Sun Solar will give a toy to The Toy Bank of the Greater Paso Robles Area. They are proud to be able to support the community through local businesses, nonprofits, and children in need.

An avid supporter of Jack’s Helping Hand and other nonprofit organizations, A.M. Sun Solar’s company mission is to grow communities with the power of the sun; this includes bringing people together who have chosen to go solar, a large workforce of locals who work within the organization and a company culture that cares about their clients and they change they are making one solar panel at a time.

Since 1994, Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles has been a non-profit, community-based, all-volunteer organization. The Toy Bank provides toys, games, playground balls, stuffed animals, books, arts and crafts and more for approximately 1400 to 1600 children each year. They also partner with The Salvation Army to provide grocery gift cards for our local families in Paso Robles, San Miguel, Bradley, Shandon and Heritage Ranch.

Join A.M. Sun Solar in supporting our community and schedule your Home Energy Evaluation with them today.

More about A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over 15 years, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Barbara counties. With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions, and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to local solar company on the Central Coast.

