A.M. Sun Solar helps Calcareous Vineyard harness the power of the sun 

– Paso Robles is known for its award-winning wine and warm, sunny days. Today, many of the region’s wineries are blending those two elements together to create great-tasting vintages and sustainable operations through the power of solar.

A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to partner for wineries seeking to harness the power of the sun without compromising on efficiency or aesthetics. As a locally owned and operated company, we understand that these installations aren’t just about reducing energy costs, but also about preserving the unique charm of our wine country.

“People come to Paso Robles and to our winery to taste exceptional wine and experience something a little more natural. They want to get away from the urban landscape,” said Jason Joyce, head winemaker at Calcareous Vineyard. “We wanted to make sure our new solar system would blend with our existing materials as much as possible so we didn’t have a big eyesore.”

Joyce worked with Solar Consultant Adam Scorby and the installation team to tailor the installation to the vineyard’s energy needs and unique architectural features.

“We make all of our installations as aesthetically pleasing as possible,” Scorby said. “For this project, we moved the conduits to non-visible areas, centered them perfectly, and painted them to match the outside of the system.”

The A.M. Sun Solar team also ensured the installation would generate more than enough sustainable energy to operate the vineyard over time.

“A.M. Sun is talented at what they do. They’re doing it at a more than reasonable price,” Joyce said. “When I first got the proposal, it seemed too good to be true, but within six months I realized that it wasn’t. It was exactly what they said it was going to be. We were able to pay off the system in three years and we’re pretty big industrial users with a $60,000 to $70,000 utility bill. Now we’re near zero.”

What are the benefits of agricultural solar?

Installing a solar system can offer numerous benefits to wineries, making it a compelling and strategic choice. Here are several reasons why a winery should consider installing a solar system:

Ag Tax Incentives: Wineries and farms can qualify for a USDA grant to get 25% of the cost of installing solar covered, as well as the 30% tax credit. Plus, you can depreciate 85% of the total cost!

Reduced Energy Costs: With their energy-intensive operations, wineries can significantly reduce electricity bills by generating their own solar power. This provides long-term cost savings, especially as energy prices continue to fluctuate.

Reduced Carbon Footprint: Solar energy is a clean and renewable source of power, generating electricity without producing greenhouse gas emissions.

Stable Energy Supply: Solar systems provide a reliable and consistent source of energy. This stability is particularly beneficial in regions where grid reliability may be a concern.

Solar Offsets Expenditures: Installing solar also offsets the cost of irrigation and processing, especially for water-intensive crops.

