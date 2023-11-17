A.M. Sun Solar invites locals to sip & save with solar at special wine event

-A message from A.M. Sun Solar-



– Wine and sunshine will come together to create the perfect blend on Nov. 17 and 18 when A.M. Sun Solar holds a special wine-tasting event at Tobin James Cellars in Paso Robles.

Wine enthusiasts interested in going solar can enjoy a free tasting between noon at 3 p.m. on both days. Those who let an A.M. Sun Solar representative evaluate their PG&E bill will get a free bottle of wine. And event attendees who purchase a solar system by Dec. 31, 2023, will get a free Tobin James Cellars Wine Club membership for 2024!

“As the Central Coast’s local solar experts, we love partnering with other local businesses to educate people about the benefits of going solar,” said Mark Miller, A.M. Sun Solar founder and head of business development. “This is the perfect opportunity to see how A.M. Sun Solar can help you save by taking control of your energy bill.”

If you are thinking about going solar or adding panels to your home or commercial solar system, there has never been a better time! The Investment Tax Credit now grants homeowners and businesses a tax deduction equal to 30% of the total cost of a solar energy system. And the Inflation Reduction Act includes thousands of dollars in tax credits and rebates for people who install solar panels.

Tobin James Cellars is located at 8950 Union Road in Paso Robles. For more information about the event and A.M. Sun Solar’s services, call (805) 457-4002 or visit www.amsunsolar.com.

More about A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over 15 years, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Barbara counties.

With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions, and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to local solar company on the Central Coast.

