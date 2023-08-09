A.M. Sun Solar named top solar installer on the Central Coast

-A message from A.M. Sun Solar-

– A.M. Sun Solar is pleased to share its recognition as the top solar contractor on the Central Coast! The July 2023 issue of Solar Power World, the leading solar publication covering technology, development, and installation, revealed its annual list celebrating solar contractors in the United States, categorized by state, service, and market.

A.M. Sun Solar was #1 in San Luis Obispo County and ranked 41st on the list of Top Solar and Storage Installers in the U.S. with 4,117.25 kilowatts (kW) installed and 4,816 energy storage kilo-watt hours (kWh) installed in 2022. That’s the highest ranking of any Central Coast solar company.

A.M. Sun Solar also ranked 75th in the United States on the list of 2023 Top Solar Contractors that perform solar installation work. Overall, A.M. Sun Solar came in at #233 in the nation.

“Federal solar incentives paved the way for a big solar year in 2022. We’re proud to honor this class of top solar contractors that is leading the transition toward renewable energy,” wrote the editors of Solar Power World. “New tax credits will encourage even more entrants and plenty more customers. We look forward to witnessing the country’s increasing success through the 2020s and beyond.”

In the 22 years that the company has been in the solar business, A.M. Sun Solar has installed 50,000 total kilowatts here on the Central Coast.

“We view ourselves as lucky that we get to help our community thrive because they helped us be one of the top rated solar companies in the country, let alone in our county!” said Mark Miller, founder and partner at A.M. Sun Solar. “We do whatever we can for our clients and thankfully they have rated our customer service outstanding.”

View the entire issue of Solar Power World and all the lists at solarpowerworldonline.com.

For more information, please contact us at hello@amsunsolar.com or (805) 772-6786.

More About A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over two decades, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Barbara counties. With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions, and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to local solar company on the Central Coast.

