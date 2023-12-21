A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing expands to offer high-quality asphalt shingle roofing

A message from A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing

– A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing is excited to announce the expansion of our services to include roofing! With this new addition, homeowners can now turn to A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing to install high-quality solar systems and asphalt shingle roofs.

Led by our roofing installation manager with over two decades of experience, our team of skilled roofing professionals is dedicated to delivering unmatched craftsmanship and customer service for every project we take on.

By combining solar panel installations with a reliable roofing solution, homeowners can achieve maximum energy savings! A well-ventilated and energy-efficient roof can reduce attic temperatures in the summer and minimize heat loss during winter. This means customers won’t have to rely as much on heating and cooling systems, leading to significant energy savings.

Why Choose A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing?

At A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing, we understand that every home is unique, which is why we provide customized solutions tailored to homeowners’ specific needs. Unlike other roofing companies, our customers are assigned personalized customer service representatives from our dedicated service department.

“When you choose A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing, you can have peace of mind knowing that your project is in the hands of professionals who are committed to delivering exceptional results,” Founder Mark Miller said. “From the initial assessment to the installation process, our team will go the extra mile to protect your property, ensuring a smooth and worry-free experience for you.”

The benefits of GAF Asphalt Shingles

A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing specializes in GAF asphalt roof shingles, one of the top roofing manufacturers in North America, GAF asphalt shingles provide several benefits:

Style: We offer a range of shingle styles and colors to match your home aesthetic.

Value: Asphalt shingles provide flexibility depending on your budget and the current condition of your roof.

Durability: Asphalt shingles are known for their longevity. Plus, they’re naturally fire resistant, making them an ideal choice for areas where wildfires are prominent.

We install two types of GAF asphalt shingles: Designer Shingles and Timberline Architectural Roofing Shingles. Designer Shingles, often called premium or luxury shingles, are multi-layered and provide the highest-end, multidimensional look.

Timberline laminate shingles—North America’s #1 Selling Shingle—provide the perfect balance between affordability and a multidimensional look. For more information, or to schedule a free roof inspection, please call A.M. Sun Solar at (805) 457-4002 or visit www.amsunsolar.com.

More about A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing is the local leader in custom solar and roofing solutions on the Central Coast. With over 15 years experience, we provide high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy and roofing installations to customers in San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties.

With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar & Roofing is the go-to local solar and roofing company on the Central Coast.