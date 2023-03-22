A.M. Sun Solar urges locals to sign up for solar quickly to avoid NEM 3.0

– Thinking about getting solar? Now is the time to do it! California’s Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 is taking effect next month. That means you have less than a month to get grandfathered into the program and benefit from better energy savings.

To get grandfathered in with the current beneficial rate structure, customers must have their systems correctly submitted for grid interconnection by April 14, 2023. So sign up with A.M. Sun Solar now to receive three times the credit for your excess solar energy sent to the grid!

This will maximize your savings over the lifespan of your solar system because grandfathering lasts for 20 years. After April 14 the average rate solar customers get for exporting energy to the grid will go from $0.30 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh.

Once your application is approved, you have three years to have the system installed. NEM 3.0 is also encouraging homeowners to install battery storage to reduce demand on the grid during peak hours. This means you’ll be able to store power generated during the day and draw on it in the evening instead of the grid.

If you already have solar, you should also consider adding battery storage to your system. This will help you save money under NEM 3.0 and reduce your dependence on the grid. Your friendly solar experts at A.M. Sun Solar can help create a custom solar and battery solution to meet your unique energy needs!

If you have more questions about how NEM 3.0 will impact you, please reach out to our team for advice. We can help you understand the changes and develop a plan to maximize your savings.

For more information about NEM 3.0, watch this video or please contact us at hello@amsunsolar.com or (805) 772-6786.

