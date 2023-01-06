A.M. Sun Solar urges people to sign up for solar now to avoid NEM 3.0

– The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted 5-0 a few weeks ago to approve Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0. The new, highly contentious regulations will cut the rates homeowners receive for excess solar energy production by a whopping 75%, severely reducing their monthly utility savings.

A.M. Sun Solar, San Luis Obispo County’s top locally-owned solar provider, is urging the public to sign up with them before NEM 3.0 takes effect on April 15, 2023.

“NEM 3.0 is bad news for California and homeowners who are thinking about going solar. These punitive regulations will put clean, sustainable energy further out of reach for middle-class neighborhoods,” said Mark Miller, A.M. Sun Solar partner and head of business development. “It also jeopardizes the future of solar—and green jobs— in our beautiful, sunny state.”

To get grandfathered in with the current beneficial rate structure, customers must have their systems approved for grid interconnection by April 14, 2023. Solar customers who installed their systems previously will continue to receive the same rates.

Here are the biggest changes made under NEM 3.0:

1. Reduced compensation rates. The average rate solar customers receive for exporting energy to the grid will go from $0.30 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh. Previously, solar owners were credited a one-to-one exchange for every kWh they send back to the grid.

2. A push for battery storage. In an attempt to reduce demand on the grid during peak hours, NEM 3.0 strongly penalizes not adding battery storage to new and existing systems. Under NEM 3.0, homeowners should store power generated during the day and draw on it in the evening instead of the grid.

For more information about NEM 3.0, watch this video or please contact us at hello@amsunsolar.com or (805) 600-5801.

More About A.M. Sun Solar

A.M. Sun Solar is the local leader in custom solar solutions and installations on the Central Coast. For over 15 years, A.M. Sun Solar has provided high-quality, cost-efficient solar energy to residences and small businesses in San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties. With a wide variety of financing solutions available, affordable pricing, custom solutions and complete installations from permit to interconnection, A.M. Sun Solar is the go-to local solar company on the Central Coast.

